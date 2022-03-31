Video: Party Trains on a Freshly Reopened Boogie Nights on Mount Seymour

JOIN US ON APRIL 2ND, 2022, FROM 12-4PM FOR THE REOPENING OF THE REVAMPED BOOGIE NIGHTS. HOPE TO SEE YOU ON THE TRAILS!

Brian Serneels drops in.

Caleb Holonko folding one over mid party-train.

Scott Mackay being careful not to disturb the moss.

Scott Mackay Caleb Holonko

Caleb Holonko with the nose bonk alternate line.

Brian Serneels going deep on the step-down.

Scott Mackay on Boogie Night's legendary hip.

Caleb Holonko with the hip steeze.

Caleb going DEEP.