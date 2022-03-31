close
Video: Party Trains on a Freshly Reopened Boogie Nights on Mount Seymour

Mar 31, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

The mountains of the North Shore of British Columbia have long evoked feelings of euphoria and terror in mountain bikers around the globe. The words “North Shore” are synonymous with moss-laden, cedar woodwork elevated precariously high in the trees of the coastal rainforest. Since the inception of mountain biking, the allure of the “jank” has brought media and riders from all over the world to be humbled by the unforgiving terrain.


While this is an amazing legacy to have, the trail network has seen little in the form of evolution over the years. The perception of mountain bikers on the shore remains tarnished to many local residents and land managers by the romanticized characterizations of the early days of the pot-smoking scofflaws, skidding down the hiking trails (much respect to the pioneers!). We hope we can help change this perception while creating a modern trail network for all to enjoy. 

Scott Mackay
Boogie Nights Grand Reopening
Caleb Holonko

Brian Serneels
Issac McBain

Sam Higgins
Kona's Limited Edition IPA

Over the past three decades, the sport of mountain biking has evolved rapidly with a monumental surge—especially in the past five years. Mountain bike technology, ridership numbers, rider demographics, and trail building standards have all seen vast changes. The trail infrastructure has felt the brunt of the ridership increase but has seen minimal evolution in building style or consideration of the needs of the trail users from land managers. Only in the last couple of years (accelerated by the pandemic bike boom and talks with the NSMBA) have we seen any governing bodies start to reach out to riders for input on what their opinions and needs are.  

With droves of new riders and new riding styles emerging, the Shore needs more trails that offer progressive features, allowing riders to learn new skills safely without resorting to rogue building to satisfy their needs.  

With Kona’s support through the Trail Adoption Program (TAP) and the blessing of the NSMBA we set off to try and provide an example of what a modern progressive trail could look like on Mount Seymour. The riding community came together in a huge way over the winter months to put in countless volunteer hours, often working late into the night. The number of volunteers is too long to list but thank you to all the avid trail builders out there! Our backs are sore but our stoke is high! 

JOIN US ON APRIL 2ND, 2022, FROM 12-4PM FOR THE REOPENING OF THE REVAMPED BOOGIE NIGHTS. HOPE TO SEE YOU ON THE TRAILS!

Boogie Nights can be found on Trail Forks here.


Brian Serneels drops in.

Caleb Holonko folding one over mid party-train.

Scott Mackay being careful not to disturb the moss.

Scott Mackay
Caleb Holonko

Caleb Holonko with the nose bonk alternate line.

Brian Serneels going deep on the step-down.

Scott Mackay on Boogie Night's legendary hip.


Caleb Holonko with the hip steeze.

Caleb going DEEP.

Photos: Kaz Yamamura
Video: Eric Lawrenuk

