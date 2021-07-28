Video: Past, Present, Future - The Vali Höll Documentary

Jul 28, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
English captions available, click "CC"

Go behind the scenes during Vali Höll's outstanding years as a Junior, her first injury at World Championships in Leogang, and finishing second in her first World Cup as an Elite after a crash in the final corner.


bigquotesGrowing up in the Austrian mountains and surrounded by bike trails from a young age, Vali Höll was dubbed the 'Austrian Bike Wonderkid', with many predicting a great career ahead of her. From the age of 13 her talent for downhill mountain bike racing was undeniable and in an unusual (for her age) industry move, she signed a six-year sponsorship contract with a German bike manufacturer YT Industries.

While excelling in the mountain world bike world, find out how the 19-year-old dealt with the pressure of balancing school, life and the World Cup circus under her bike helmet in the Red Bull TV documentary Past–Present–Future.Red Bull

Read the accompanying interview with Red Bull here.

Posted In:
Videos Vali Holl DH Racing Women's MTB World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
164820 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
112586 views
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
106702 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
70758 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
69942 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
57564 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
44895 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
43754 views

3 Comments

  • 3 2
 Badass! Was there anything in particular about that final turn at Leogang that was tricky (or simply bad luck)? I remember a few other riders fell there that looked similar to Vali's crash. Camera angle doesn't show much. Brutal as the race was basically over. I wish her the best! this was really great to watch.


Also...I recall thinking while watching the actual race (not in reference to Vali specifically):

"And all he had to do was turn left."
"I'm not an ambi-turner. It's a problem I had since I was a baby. I can't turn left."
"...that's nothing to be ashamed of. I'm sure there are a lot of people out there who can't turn...I mean, there have got to be some people out there just like you who can't...turn...turn...left."

[Though I assume the riders don't find this reference amusing]
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 Good job Red Bull

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007531
Mobile Version of Website