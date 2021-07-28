Video: Past, Present, Future - The Vali Höll Documentary

Growing up in the Austrian mountains and surrounded by bike trails from a young age, Vali Höll was dubbed the 'Austrian Bike Wonderkid', with many predicting a great career ahead of her. From the age of 13 her talent for downhill mountain bike racing was undeniable and in an unusual (for her age) industry move, she signed a six-year sponsorship contract with a German bike manufacturer YT Industries.



While excelling in the mountain world bike world, find out how the 19-year-old dealt with the pressure of balancing school, life and the World Cup circus under her bike helmet in the Red Bull TV documentary Past–Present–Future. — Red Bull