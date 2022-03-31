Video: Pat Laffey & Drew Mozell Shred Mt. Prevost in 'Rain or Shine'

As they prep for the 2022 DH race season, local Race Face and @cyclesdevinci
Development Racing riders Patrick Laffey and Drew Mozell dodge the rain, snow, and windstorms of Vancouver Island to tackle some rough off-season Prevost laps in their latest video, “Rain or Shine.”
Travelling through the deep greens of their local trails for some fast and slick riding paired with some quirky hijinks is really all these young racers are about. While racing is always primary in their minds, taking the time to just ride your bike for fun makes the hard work and sacrifices feel worthwhile.
“Living and training on the island has helped me a lot with the fast community of riders we have. On any given weekend in Prevost, there’s always fast riders. I believe that trying to keep up with someone who is faster than you will always push your limits and help you become a better rider.” - PL
“My favorite A&W snack is the Uncle Burger. Bigger patty than in the teen burger which makes for more gains of course.” - PL
“Having access to such awesome terrain makes it easier to prepare for the race season. There are lots of sick locations for trail riding, but I spend most of my time at Mount Prevost in Duncan on my DH rig. Another huge factor about training on the island is the awesome community of riders and racers. I'm lucky enough to ride with some awesome people who are always pushing themselves, and it motivates me to do the same.” DM
Thank you to all the volunteers, individuals, and groups, past and present, that maintain and continue to elevate the trails on Mount Prevost. We owe you a beer.
