Video: Patricia Druwen, Kathi Kuypers & Friends Shred Leogang Bike Park

I don't go to the bike park very often, so I really enjoyed the two days with the big bike in Leogang. The jump line in the Epic Bikepark is really cool and you have more than enough airtime to show off good tricks. I found it particularly good that after a day of riding in the bike park, you could continue on the excellent pump track and the dirt line they have at the bottom of the park. Riding with the others was also real fun – Kathi in particular is a real institution in the German freeride scene. But Sara, Domi and Pascal are also really good at it and we kept pushing each other. — Patricia Druwen