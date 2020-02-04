Video: Patrick Laffey Moves Up to the Unior Devinci Factory Racing Team

Feb 4, 2020
by UniorDevinciFactoryRacing  

The young Vancouverite surprised many last year during his first races in the World Cup. The 18-year-old Laffey joins the UDFR with an impressive track record: three Junior Top-5s in five World Cups, good for fifth place in the overall ranking of the Series.

bigquotes“It’s a great source of pride for Devinci to see Patrick make the leap from our Development program to our Factory team. Pat was able to show his formidable speed and potential last season with three podiums on the World Cup circuit. For us, there’s no doubt: he has to be provided with all the support possible on the Factory team. He’s one of the young talents who stand out and excel in the sport at a young age. We know he’ll go far. We’re very proud to support him in his quest for World Cup podiums!”Bastien Major, Team Manager


To follow Patrick Laffey and teammates Dakotah Norton and Jure Žabjek:
@patricklaffey, @daknorton, @zabjekjure

Video: @scottsecco

MENTIONS: @cyclesdevinci @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing


11 Comments

  • 8 0
 I feel much better about loosing to him by over 20 seconds at the DCDH hearing this news Big Grin
  • 2 0
 He's a beast
  • 5 0
 If you ain't first, you're last! Shake N Bake!
  • 9 3
 That doesn’t make any sense at all, you can be second, third, fourth… hell you can even be fifth.
  • 1 1
 @Velo1: Woooooosh
  • 2 0
 I like to picture Jesus in a tuxedo T-Shirt because it says I want to be formal, but I’m here to party too.
  • 1 0
 Being local to Patrick's home turf, I saw this article posted (for about 5mins before being inexplicably pulled) a few days ago... not sure what happened there - but glad to see its back. Great to see him taking on the world (literally). Van Isle sure can crank out the talent.. hell, here in the Comox Valley there are all sorts of young guns hitting the world stage.. inspiring to say the least!
  • 1 0
 Hey congratulations! What trail? My 9yr old wants to ride it. She now wants to be the next VI pro. Way to represent!
  • 1 0
 I was once 3rd. And also second from last...
  • 1 0
 Devinci on fox?
  • 1 0
 Appears so. Their EWS team seems to have switched to Fox as well this year.

