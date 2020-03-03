Video: Paul Couderc Fights Through Injury to Compete at Joyride in 'A Race Against Time'

Mar 3, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


In 2019, Paul Couderc cemented his pro-rider status. After great performances at the start of the season, he claimed a wild card entry for Crankworx Innsbruck. A first for him! Two months later, he was invited to Whistler to participate in Red Bull Joyride, the most lucrative Slopestyle competition in the world.

Unfortunately, a month before the most important event of his career, Paul fell in training and suffered a broken collarbone. For four weeks, through recovery to training at Joyride, Paul experienced a real test to be able to compete in Whistler. JB Liautard followed him during this time..











Photos & Video : Jb Liautard

Posted In:
Videos Commencal


4 Comments

  • 5 1
 Send it in Rotorua Paul ❤️
  • 1 0
 Heroic.
  • 1 0
 That's a nice jump bike!
  • 1 2
 I thought he wasn’t sponsored by Commencal anymore?

