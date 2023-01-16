MUST WATCH: Paul Couderc is Back with More Huge Tricks in 'My War III'

2 parts just wasn't enough. Monster Energy Mountain Biker Paul Couderc runs it back for a third time to show us epic tricks that come with failures that never seemed to stop him.
Enjoy part three of Couderc's series 'My War'.
CREDITS: Cinematography: Gaetan Clary, Léon Perrin, Clément Segade, Jules Langeard Editing: Gaetan Clary Still Photography: JB Liautard Builders: Jérémy Berthier, Louis Reboul, Paul Couderc, Adrien Couderc, Pascal Couderc Partners: Commercial Bikes, Monster Energy, Marzzochi Special Thanks: Maurice & co, Courderc family, Mayo and all of the crew.— Monster Energy
