MUST WATCH: Paul Couderc is Back with More Huge Tricks in 'My War III'

Jan 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes2 parts just wasn't enough. Monster Energy Mountain Biker Paul Couderc runs it back for a third time to show us epic tricks that come with failures that never seemed to stop him.

Enjoy part three of Couderc's series 'My War'.

CREDITS:
Cinematography: Gaetan Clary, Léon Perrin, Clément Segade, Jules Langeard
Editing: Gaetan Clary
Still Photography: JB Liautard
Builders: Jérémy Berthier, Louis Reboul, Paul Couderc, Adrien Couderc, Pascal Couderc
Partners: Commercial Bikes, Monster Energy, Marzzochi
Special Thanks: Maurice & co, Courderc family, Mayo and all of the crew. Monster Energy


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 awesome riding, I was dozing at the end...
  • 1 0
 What a feature.. hell yeah Paul And mad props to all involved.. what a banger!!
  • 1 0
 Too bad they destroyed that jump at the end, or I'd ride it just like Couderc did.
  • 1 0
 Love watching Paul, has the best style on and off the bike
  • 1 0
 Damn that was sick. Refreshingly gnarly





