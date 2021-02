Being innovative comes at a price. Training, controlling ones emotions, self-sacrifice, perseverance, suffering... It takes courage. Paul has more than enough.Paul Couderc -Rider: Paul CoudercDirected by: Leon PerrinFilm: Leon Perrin & Gaetan ClaryEdit: Leon PerrinMusic & Sound Edit: Leo LunelColor Grading: Alex NaureilsPhotography: Jules LangeardThanks to Adrien Couderc & Michelin