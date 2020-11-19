Pinkbike.com
Video: Paul Genovese Goes All In For 'Fool's Paradise Part 3'
Nov 19, 2020
by
Paul Genovese
Filmed with my friends throughout the 2020 season, thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!
Photo by Nic Genovese
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
yoitsrobj
(1 hours ago)
Felt very much like it was an old PROPS segment down to the music. Loved it.
[Reply]
1
0
nicolassherbrooke
(49 mins ago)
Agreed! looked old school in terms of editing, not a bad thing!
[Reply]
1
0
IndustryNineOfficial
Plus
(19 mins ago)
Also agreed! Like a pre-ride VHS session on a Saturday morning in the 90's. Nice work Paul. Happy to be a part.
[Reply]
1
0
christian-peper21
(48 mins ago)
Dang he is so good at making that trail bike do what he wants. Need more of this.
[Reply]
2
0
RustySaguaro
(1 hours ago)
That was rad.
[Reply]
2
0
Micza
(51 mins ago)
I was waiting for this.
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(22 mins ago)
Every Fool's Paradise edit has been awesome
[Reply]
1
0
ChristianRigal
(5 mins ago)
Yessss Paul love these videos!
[Reply]
1
0
befablogsen
(54 mins ago)
Best edit 2020. Thanks!
[Reply]
