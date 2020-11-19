Video: Paul Genovese Goes All In For 'Fool's Paradise Part 3'

Nov 19, 2020
by Paul Genovese  

Filmed with my friends throughout the 2020 season, thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!

Photo by Nic Genovese.

Photo by Nic Genovese

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Paul Genovese


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 Felt very much like it was an old PROPS segment down to the music. Loved it.
  • 1 0
 Agreed! looked old school in terms of editing, not a bad thing!
  • 1 0
 Also agreed! Like a pre-ride VHS session on a Saturday morning in the 90's. Nice work Paul. Happy to be a part.
  • 1 0
 Dang he is so good at making that trail bike do what he wants. Need more of this.
  • 2 0
 That was rad.
  • 2 0
 I was waiting for this.
  • 1 0
 Every Fool's Paradise edit has been awesome
  • 1 0
 Yessss Paul love these videos!
  • 1 0
 Best edit 2020. Thanks!

