Video: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Prepares for Tokyo in Episode 3 of Absolute Insider

Jul 15, 2021
by ridebmc  

The Final Stretch

A season with several major objectives along the way, it was always going to be a wild run up to the big day in Tokyo. Can Pauline Ferrand-Prevot continue her perfect build up to race day? Will Filippo Colombo get back to his best in time after his crash in Albstadt? And can Titouan Carod turn things around after a rough start to the season?

All this and more in the latest Episode of the Absolute Insider series.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Bmc Pauline Ferrand Prevot Filippo Colombo Titouan Carod


3 Comments

  • 7 3
 Did I watch this video? No.

Did I read the specifics about the Outside purchase? No.

Will I still make a comment about paywalls or someshit? Hell yes.
  • 2 0
 Did I come here just to see a comment about Outside? Yes!
  • 2 0
 “Absolute Insider”—is that the name for Outside/Pinkbike’s new paywall?

Post a Comment



