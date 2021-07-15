Video: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Prepares for Tokyo in Episode 3 of Absolute Insider

The Final Stretch

A season with several major objectives along the way, it was always going to be a wild run up to the big day in Tokyo. Can Pauline Ferrand-Prevot continue her perfect build up to race day? Will Filippo Colombo get back to his best in time after his crash in Albstadt? And can Titouan Carod turn things around after a rough start to the season?All this and more in the latest Episode of the Absolute Insider series.