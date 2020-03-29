Video: Trail Preservation in the Scottish Highlands in 'Paying Back'

Mar 29, 2020
by H+I Adventures  

In every destination we travel through we take trail sustainability seriously. As a company, we recognise the importance for us to be the trail custodians. We bring riders to our favourite trails and as a result, we must also be responsible for the upkeep of these trails to ensure they remain in good shape for everyone to enjoy for years to come. That's why we've decided to ‘formalise’ our commitment to trail sustainability on our home turf in the Scottish Highlands. Our lead guide Chris Gibbs will be assessing trails as he passes through them in the summer, then, in discussion with the relevant communities, he will work to repair trail damage during the autumn and winter months, giving back to the trails that riders have enjoyed all summer.

Chris heading into maintain the trail between Dundonnell and Poolewe which features on our coast-to-coast adventure.


Customers enjoying the delights of the Torridon Hills in summer.
Our Swiss guide Dave Spielmann on a pre-season scout in Ballater.


Posted In:
Videos


