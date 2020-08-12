Video: Payson McElveen Everests on Singletrack in Colorado

"Never Forget The Feeling: 30,188 Feet To Remember"With support from Orange Seal and Red Bull, Stachehouse Productions and Mitchell Mitchell Films are proud to present "Never Forget The Feeling: 30,188 Feet To Remember."Over Memorial Day Payson McElveen took on the Everesting challenge...but with a twist, doing it all on singletrack, starting at 6900 feet elevation. 17 hours later he "summited" the Everesting challenge at midnight.The story behind McElveen's singletrack Everesting:In May of 2020, Payson McElveen received a call from Rebecca Rusch asking if he'd participate in her Giddy Up for Good Everest climbing challenge– an event to raise funds for COVID relief and inspire athletes from around the world to push their limits. Having long been inspired by Rebecca's long-distance projects and rides, Payson agreed, but with the plan of putting his own unique spin on it– Everesting 100% on challenging, Colorado high country singletrack outside his hometown of Durango, CO.Inspired too by the slogan of the local Durango Devo program ("Never Forget The Feeling"), Payson suspected this enormous challenge might be the perfect way to get back in touch with why he began riding a bike to begin. Inviting Devo riders to join him on the day, and reflecting on what brought him to this place in his career, Never Forget The Feeling: 30,188 Feet To Remember is a celebration of competition and a reminder of the power of building a community.