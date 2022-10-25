Video: Peaked Too Soon? - Pinkbike Racing

DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:

• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available

• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric

• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body

• Recycled Polyester

• Mesh side panels to increase airflow

• Zip pocket for essentials

• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place

• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.

• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester

• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)

• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD

*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.

**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit.

. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team.