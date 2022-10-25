Video: Peaked Too Soon? - Pinkbike Racing

Oct 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Pinkbike Racing was started to help develop young and promising talent and to get them to stand on the podium but with Aimi's best ever result at the start of the season, is she in danger of stagnating? Or can she continue to progress and sign off the season in style?

Photo by Jack Tennyson

Photo by Jack Tennyson


Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team.

DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:
• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available
• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric
• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body
• Recycled Polyester
• Mesh side panels to increase airflow
• Zip pocket for essentials
• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place
• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.
• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester
• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD
*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.
**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit.
Black and white kits available now.


Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.


