Video: A Mountain Bike Adventure with Jerome Clementz & Ludo May in 'Peaks of the Balkans'

A cheerful adventure across the Accursed Mountains

"Peaks of the Balkans" is an 8 day adventure featuring a 200 kilometre ride with 8,800 metres of elevation gain and descent.

Riding in early June, with some snow still on the trails.

The local food is on another level.

Between the snow and the steep slopes, hiking the bike is the only option.

The tour features breathtaking lakes.

Escaping the storm on the second day.

Dream realized: meeting the real locals.

The soil in Albania isn’t bad.

Three countries, one summit: the crew at the triple border — Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro.

Passing through a beautiful valley to reach the village of Theth, Albania.

Friendly locals welcomed us, and we spent most nights in their homes.

There’s nothing better than discovering new remote trails.

At a time when mountain bike gear is becoming increasingly specialized, where every millimetre of suspension travel and every tire width is designed for a specific discipline, Jey and Ludo wanted to return to the basics: freedom and exploration. On their bikes, their goal was simple: to ride wild trails, discover new horizons, cross untouched valleys, and meet remote mountain communities.Having already explored many corners of the world; through races, training camps, and off-the-grid adventures; Jey and Ludo were this time drawn to the Balkans. During a chat with their friend and MTB/hiking guide, Cyril A’CH, they heard about “Peaks of the Balkans,” a newly established hiking route. The loop connects Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania through the legendary “Accursed Mountains,” the most alpine part of the region. The name alone was enough to spark their curiosity and set them off on a new adventure. Enjoy!Film & Photos: Ill Prod.