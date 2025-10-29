Video: A Mountain Bike Adventure with Jerome Clementz & Ludo May in 'Peaks of the Balkans'

Words: Ludo MayA cheerful adventure across the Accursed Mountains
At a time when mountain bike gear is becoming increasingly specialized, where every millimetre of suspension travel and every tire width is designed for a specific discipline, Jey and Ludo wanted to return to the basics: freedom and exploration. On their bikes, their goal was simple: to ride wild trails, discover new horizons, cross untouched valleys, and meet remote mountain communities.
Having already explored many corners of the world; through races, training camps, and off-the-grid adventures; Jey and Ludo were this time drawn to the Balkans. During a chat with their friend and MTB/hiking guide, Cyril A’CH, they heard about “Peaks of the Balkans,” a newly established hiking route. The loop connects Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania through the legendary “Accursed Mountains,” the most alpine part of the region. The name alone was enough to spark their curiosity and set them off on a new adventure. Enjoy!
Film & Photos: Ill Prod.