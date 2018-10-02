Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Peaty & Craig Evans Steel City Gamble POV
Oct 1, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Jump onboard with the lads as they tackle the specially-built track for Gamble film in their hometown, Sheffield, UK.
Credit: Steel City Media
Score
Time
+ 0
Ziph
(29 mins ago)
Welchy ripped that track a new a55hole and got like 2sec of footage for it but that's none of my business.
[Reply]
