Video: Peaty & Craig Evans Steel City Gamble POV

Oct 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Jump onboard with the lads as they tackle the specially-built track for Gamble film in their hometown, Sheffield, UK.

Credit: Steel City Media

1 Comment

  + 0
 Welchy ripped that track a new a55hole and got like 2sec of footage for it but that's none of my business.

