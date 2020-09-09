Video: Peaty & Vergier Compare Old School vs New School Cornering

Pappa Peaty takes his petit frere down the infamous Pleney main line to run through a few corner drills and to see how their techniques differ, considering there's almost 23 years between them you'd imagine there would be!
Loris may be faster these days, but can he Schralp? All this and more pressing questions are answered in this latest little film from The Syndicate crew!—The Syndicate
23 Comments
I’m 6’3” and a former pro downhiller and it’s virtually impossible to ride with the same position and weighting technique as much shorter riders — my arm / torso / leg length are not the same proportion to bike dimensions as it is for someone 5’10” on a large frame. Tall riders like Peaty and Minnaar have different technique not just due to their old habits, but also due to physics.
And a certain riding style certainly doesn't = someone being faster. You see tons of different techniques winning from mtb to f1.
Loris has to be one of the most unintentionally (or is it intentional.. I sometimes feel bad because I'm not sure if I'm just laughing just because of the way. he communicates in English) hilarious people to watch. When he speaks French, he probably sounds like a brilliant philosopher. I love that all the Frenchies make their stabs at English. Not really a cultural norm for them, I know. If it's any consolation, I make really bad attempts at speaking French when I go to France.
www.caughtinthecrossfire.com/skate/skate-news/gonzs-50th-birthday-present-to-lee-ralph
i.ytimg.com/vi/1d8oqIXtjdo/maxresdefault.jpg
Post a Comment