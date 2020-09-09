Video: Peaty & Vergier Compare Old School vs New School Cornering

There aint no school like the Old School.



Pappa Peaty takes his petit frere down the infamous Pleney main line to run through a few corner drills and to see how their techniques differ, considering there's almost 23 years between them you'd imagine there would be!



Loris may be faster these days, but can he Schralp? All this and more pressing questions are answered in this latest little film from The Syndicate crew! — The Syndicate