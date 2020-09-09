Video: Peaty & Vergier Compare Old School vs New School Cornering

Sep 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThere aint no school like the Old School.

Pappa Peaty takes his petit frere down the infamous Pleney main line to run through a few corner drills and to see how their techniques differ, considering there's almost 23 years between them you'd imagine there would be!

Loris may be faster these days, but can he Schralp? All this and more pressing questions are answered in this latest little film from The Syndicate crew!The Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Loris Vergier Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
88006 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
57300 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
52713 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
44087 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
36172 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
35231 views
The Complete 2021 Trek Slash Lineup Compared - Across the Pond Beaver
35012 views
Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component
33906 views

23 Comments

  • 8 2
 Ever notice how so many current top riders are 5’7” to 5’11” — that’s because their center of mass and polar moment of inertia is well-centered on current DH bikes. They don’t have to move much front-to-rear to achieve ideal dynamic wheel weighting because with 42”-43” bar height and the reach and wheelbase of their bikes, they stand fairly straight-up and their front-to-rear weight bias stays well centered at those 5’7” to 5’11” heights. Just look at motocross / supercross...nearly all of the top pros for 15-20 years have likewise been 5’7” to 5’11”.

I’m 6’3” and a former pro downhiller and it’s virtually impossible to ride with the same position and weighting technique as much shorter riders — my arm / torso / leg length are not the same proportion to bike dimensions as it is for someone 5’10” on a large frame. Tall riders like Peaty and Minnaar have different technique not just due to their old habits, but also due to physics.
  • 5 1
 Correlation isn't causation. You're more likely to find more males in that height range just because of curve of height distribution.

And a certain riding style certainly doesn't = someone being faster. You see tons of different techniques winning from mtb to f1.
  • 4 0
 Greg Minarr is 6’3”
  • 2 0
 Thank you. Like I’ve been saying, I suck ‘cause I’m 6’5”.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure that's true as to technique being different, but modern bikes are WAY better suited to tall riders than bikes in the past, right? Minaar sure seems to think so.
  • 1 0
 I think they don't get the message. Average height riders gained much more effectiveness with modern geometry than tall riders like you. Modern geometry made tall riders stay with the sport but it's averag e height riders who could gain more advantages of modern geo. That's why they dominate the sport.
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: Naw, a top current bike designer / engineer and I have been evaluating the physics for years. Just look at the angles of their backs (5’8” vs 6’3” on say M and XL) — we’ve been digitizing height / posture as a sort of biomechanical model to understand wheel weighting and bike sizing for DH-oriented riding and also trail riding. Different heights require completely different body positions and thus very different technique. Same can be seen with the relative position of women in the 5’2” to 5’5” range (whose bars are frequently in a similar 41” to 42” height range). Physics is physics. Statistics is statistics. Where are the 6’+ motocross champions then?
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: Yes, they’re better suited (for racing on current style tracks) because they allow for easier and more precise wheel weighting for very tall guys.
  • 8 0
 dynamic duo. This was a joyous waste of time, the exact thing I was in search of.
  • 6 0
 Peaty -- "I don't understand schralping". Then schralps hard...
  • 2 0
 These two are amazing on camera together. Such a study in contrast in so many ways.

Loris has to be one of the most unintentionally (or is it intentional.. I sometimes feel bad because I'm not sure if I'm just laughing just because of the way. he communicates in English) hilarious people to watch. When he speaks French, he probably sounds like a brilliant philosopher. I love that all the Frenchies make their stabs at English. Not really a cultural norm for them, I know. If it's any consolation, I make really bad attempts at speaking French when I go to France.
  • 2 0
 Steve touches on an important point that is not mentioned enough. That trails have become overbuilt, and for the younger riders that's what a trail is - berms. Older riders lived through a time in which downhill was much more of a battle with traction. For two reasons: trails were not as overbuilt, there weren't as many berms, and very importantly too, because tires were total shit compared to current offerings. I have recently joined both worlds by building a trail that's pretty much faster and slower off-cambers from bottom to top, and it's really cool riding it with really grippy tires, it's amazing how they deal with that. Now, my notion of what a trail should be seems to be at odds with what I see in many places. The shovel has become an instrument of riding. I think this should be discussed more, and it's nice to see that comment from Steve.
  • 4 0
 Sweet holy hell Peaty can ride a bike. Still my all time hero.
  • 1 0
 Only thing that would make a series of these guys riding together would be some Bryceland.... although Peaty seems super chilled with Loris... less of a big bro! Love them all!!
  • 3 0
 Pappa Peany when down the Pleney to fetch his dog a bone.
  • 2 0
 That brought a smile to my face, after a hard day Smile
  • 1 0
 Peaty's 29er looks like a 26er for him
  • 1 0
 It is great to see Peaty getting along so well with a Frenchy.
  • 1 1
 Love it great combo!
  • 2 0
 Me too! Drink and drugs is my all time favourite!
  • 1 0
 @murfio: Good choice... Have you tried driving at the same time?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016685
Mobile Version of Website