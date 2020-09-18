Pinkbike.com
Video: Peaty, Minnaar, Vergier & Shaw Mob Morgins
Sep 18, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Witness the train of pain. 4x up, mobbin Morgins.... because why not?
—
Santa Cruz Syndicate
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
2
paulomach
(1 hours ago)
Propper music for mtb video.
[Reply]
5
0
DG370
(56 mins ago)
Proper old skool mtb vid - mudcow stylee - LOVE IT
[Reply]
1
0
mcozzy
(9 mins ago)
Great vid. Terrible music. Watched it in silent & made the tyre on dirt sounds myself. Missed morgins this year. #f*ckcorona
[Reply]
3
0
josh250
(1 hours ago)
God I want a V10!!!!
[Reply]
5
0
XCDigger
(46 mins ago)
...and three friends
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(43 mins ago)
I think that egregous bar turn was more obscene than the bar hump. lmao also, that handle bar is now 4 months pregnant
[Reply]
1
0
hutch12
(3 mins ago)
Proper edit.
[Reply]
