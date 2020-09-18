Video: Peaty, Minnaar, Vergier & Shaw Mob Morgins

Sep 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWitness the train of pain. 4x up, mobbin Morgins.... because why not?Santa Cruz Syndicate


Regions in Article
Morgins

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Greg Minnaar Loris Vergier Luca Shaw Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
112503 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
80024 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
58635 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52546 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
50211 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
45610 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40154 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35621 views

7 Comments

  • 7 2
 Propper music for mtb video.
  • 5 0
 Proper old skool mtb vid - mudcow stylee - LOVE IT
  • 1 0
 Great vid. Terrible music. Watched it in silent & made the tyre on dirt sounds myself. Missed morgins this year. #f*ckcorona
  • 3 0
 God I want a V10!!!!
  • 5 0
 ...and three friends Wink
  • 1 0
 I think that egregous bar turn was more obscene than the bar hump. lmao also, that handle bar is now 4 months pregnant
  • 1 0
 Proper edit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011851
Mobile Version of Website