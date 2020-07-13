Video: Peaty's Launch a New Dry Version of their LinkLube

Jul 13, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
[

Peaty's has launched a new addition to its product range with a dry version of their LinkLube lubricant.

LinkLube Dry is a biodegradable wax-based chain lube based on the brands previous all-weather offering. The formula uses a mixture of waxes suspended in a water-based emulsion is designed to be most effective in the driest, dustiest conditions where the standard LinkLube product would pick up unwanted dirt and grime.

bigquotesLinkLube all weather is our one-stop chain lube for most weather conditions. while the base carrier fluid we use has fast penetrating, chain cleaning properties, it will never become fully dry to the touch. This can lead to unwanted dust attraction in the driest, dustiest conditions, so a more bespoke dry lube is required. Peaty's


The new formula, when applied correctly, is claimed to form a long-lasting barrier filling the links and rollers on the chain with a "hard, slippery coating" that is dry to the touch once it has dried onto the chain. This can take anywhere from a few minutes if it is hot to a few hours according to Peaty's so they currently recommend applying the night before you plan to go for a ride for the best results.

LinkLube Dry is available now and costs £7.99 for 60ml and £11.99 for 120ml. You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Peatys Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
123383 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
95239 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
74881 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
52836 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
43852 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
40017 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
38106 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
38076 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Top Tip: If you have the standard Peatys Lube that separates into blue and clear then you can use the clear stuff on top (without shaking it up) as a very light lube. Ideal for cables.
  • 1 0
 If it ain't Squirt or Smoove, it ain't worth using (unless you're a dentist who rocks a Ceramicspeed UFO treated chain on their Niner).
  • 1 0
 Its hard to get excited about chain lube....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009584
Mobile Version of Website