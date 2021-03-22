Video: Peaty’s Launch a New Wet Weather Version of their LinkLube

Mar 22, 2021
by Peaty's Products  


Press Release: Peaty's


Introducing Peaty’s LinkLube Wet Weather Chain Lube!

LinkLube Wet Weather chain lube is a Readily Biodegradable blend of oils, waxes & powerful corrosion inhibitors that will give you a super smooth, hyper-durable, quiet running chain in the wettest, filthiest riding conditions.




Born out of the gruelling requirements of Enduro World Series (EWS) races, riders often need to ride all day in the wettest, filthiest conditions. We’ve designed LinkLube Wet to cope with these demands and more - easily lasting a full day riding in any condition whilst not turning to thick, impossible to clean, gunk which wet lubes are renowned for.

LinkLube Wet is a higher viscosity blend of waxes and oils with a higher concentration of waxes and corrosion inhibitors compared to LinkLube All-Weather. The high wax concentration makes LinkLube wet much quieter and smoother running, whilst also lasting much longer than LinkLube All-Weather, on long rides in the wettest conditions.


Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather
Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather


Developed over three years, LinkLube Wet has been battered and beaten into shape by some of the world’s best EWS, XC, Road and Cyclocross riders through a process of prototype, test, critique, improve, repeat.

Outside of racing, many test rides were conducted using eBikes where chains are under extreme levels of torque for long periods of time. If you combine this constant torque with smashing mud and puddles, grinding steep hills, rapid descending then repeat on loop until the battery dies, then you’ve got yourself the perfect chain lube testing ground (who said testing chain lubes was boring!).

Packed into a smoked black version of our fan-favourite lube bottle, LinkLube Wet is super easy to apply with our simple twist-top cap with a rounded end to roll easily over your chain links while you apply.

Simply apply to the inside face of your chain, spin your cranks around 15-20 times to allow the lube to soak deep into the nooks and crannies of our chain links, wipe off the excess, and go get muckeh!


Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather
Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather


In summary:

Linklube Wet is designed for long rides in the wettest, filthiest conditions.

A Readily Biodegradable blend of oils, waxes and powerful corrosion inhibitors with an Irish Coffee scent

Super smooth, hyper durable, quiet running chain for the worst riding conditions

Easily last a full day of riding in the worst conditions, without turning to thick gunk
which wet lubes are renowned for!

Available now in 15ml (RRP £2.99/€3.49), 60ml (RRP £7.99/€9.99) and 120ml (RRP £11.99/€13.99) sizes

Now Available worldwide in all good bike shops & at Peatys.co.uk


Content by: Unieed Creative


Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Peatys Sam Dale Steve Peat


15 Comments

  • 21 5
 People put so much effort into technical articles, photos and videos they upload to pinkbike. Many of these are never seen by more than a handful of people, because they dont get to the front page. This post only got to the front page, because its Steve Peats chain lube, not because its in any way, shape or form newsworthy. This essentially makes putting it on the front page nothing but an undeclared ad. Same with the Youtube link posts. I love Remy Metallier and watch many of his videos, but when you already have 200k Youtube subscribers, you dont exactly need Pinkbike to additionally promote your videos. It would be much more interesting to see something, that is not shown to you on 5 other pages already. This is constructive critizism and I am open for discussion, so I am sure we can stay civilized about this.
  • 1 0
 I will try to stay civilized, but this is Peaty we are talking about and you are coming dangerously close in tone to critisising the greatest sportsman that ever lived young man
  • 6 0
 I bought the normal one and I'm very satisfied with it! Easy to use, does a good job, price is totally acceptable and it smells like mint so it also does a good job as toothpaste...
  • 7 1
 I absolutely hate wet lubs. Don't get me wrong. They are excellent at what they do but stuff just get so gunky. @mikelevy @mikekazimer @brianpark Any chance you guys could do group tests on these?
  • 9 0
 If this test happens it would be interesting to also see other kinds of oils as well, like chainsaw lube or industrial chain lubes. Despise Shell all you want, but tiny mtb companies arent going to outengineer billion dollar Oil companies that have been in the business for a hundred years. Many oils and greases sold by bike companies are just rebranded products anyway.
  • 6 1
 Love linklube all weather so can’t wait to try this. Better to support the rider owned brands trying to do the right things than the faceless corporates.
  • 5 0
 Irish Coffee Scent?!? Billiant. Now i want all my chain lubes scented.
  • 1 0
 I've been lubing my chain with Axe body spray. Smells so good, it has made me faster - because now I have to outrun all the girls chasing after me on the trails.....
  • 3 2
 Needs more photos of product sitting on the trail. Won't consider a new product without at least a dozen images in the press kit.
  • 1 2
 You would think if they were riding in minging conditions all the time they would have a better front mudguard on.... Those wee fenders are utter mince compared to am RRP Proguard etc. Would love to see lube coming out based on its performance and impact to the environment too.
  • 1 0
 Imagine getting this up your nose going for a sniff.
  • 1 0
 With British sping/summer coming I better stock up
  • 1 0
 You had me at Peaty... then Irish coffee scented sealed the deal.
  • 5 6
 Hate to say this cause I love Pete! but I Link Lube is horribly messy and the bike wash is nowhere near as good as mucoff.
  • 1 1
 Just in time for spring!

Post a Comment



