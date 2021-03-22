Video: Peaty’s Launch a New Wet Weather Version of their LinkLube

Press Release: Peaty's

Introducing Peaty's LinkLube Wet Weather Chain Lube!LinkLube Wet Weather chain lube is a Readily Biodegradable blend of oils, waxes & powerful corrosion inhibitors that will give you a super smooth, hyper-durable, quiet running chain in the wettest, filthiest riding conditions.Born out of the gruelling requirements of Enduro World Series (EWS) races, riders often need to ride all day in the wettest, filthiest conditions. We've designed LinkLube Wet to cope with these demands and more - easily lasting a full day riding in any condition whilst not turning to thick, impossible to clean, gunk which wet lubes are renowned for.LinkLube Wet is a higher viscosity blend of waxes and oils with a higher concentration of waxes and corrosion inhibitors compared to LinkLube All-Weather. The high wax concentration makes LinkLube wet much quieter and smoother running, whilst also lasting much longer than LinkLube All-Weather, on long rides in the wettest conditions.Developed over three years, LinkLube Wet has been battered and beaten into shape by some of the world's best EWS, XC, Road and Cyclocross riders through a process of prototype, test, critique, improve, repeat.Outside of racing, many test rides were conducted using eBikes where chains are under extreme levels of torque for long periods of time. If you combine this constant torque with smashing mud and puddles, grinding steep hills, rapid descending then repeat on loop until the battery dies, then you've got yourself the perfect chain lube testing ground (who said testing chain lubes was boring!).Packed into a smoked black version of our fan-favourite lube bottle, LinkLube Wet is super easy to apply with our simple twist-top cap with a rounded end to roll easily over your chain links while you apply.Simply apply to the inside face of your chain, spin your cranks around 15-20 times to allow the lube to soak deep into the nooks and crannies of our chain links, wipe off the excess, and go get muckeh!In summary:Linklube Wet is designed for long rides in the wettest, filthiest conditions.A Readily Biodegradable blend of oils, waxes and powerful corrosion inhibitors with an Irish Coffee scentSuper smooth, hyper durable, quiet running chain for the worst riding conditionsEasily last a full day of riding in the worst conditions, without turning to thick gunkwhich wet lubes are renowned for!Available now in 15ml (RRP £2.99/€3.49), 60ml (RRP £7.99/€9.99) and 120ml (RRP £11.99/€13.99) sizesNow Available worldwide in all good bike shops & at Peatys.co.uk