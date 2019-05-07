Video: Peaty's Steel City DH 2019 - Sheffield

Episode IX of Peaty's Steel City Downhill was another classic and added to the mystery of why this really is the biggest little race. Something about the draw of the woods, so close to the centre of Sheffield mixed with the catalyst of the Steve Peat Magic meant an estimated 5000 spectators brought Greno Woods to life. Also the race is run not for profit to raise money to build and maintain the trails in the woods and around Sheffield so the goodwill is amazing.Months of work were rewarded by a spectacular event, as much a social occasion as race, attended by the widest spectrum of the mountain bike community from hardened racers desperate for a podium to new borns and their parents soaking in the atmosphere and the great food and drink in the bombhole. All excellently documented in this video from Max Rendall.The race is all run and made possible by an army of volunteers lead by Emperor Peat, with his Commanders, Hardcastle, Norman, Bowns and Hamilton. Admiral Dallow leads subsection Merch with Colonels Taylor, Collier and Coster. The Marshalls keep everyone safe and the race running smoothly through challenging conditions, we owe the a huge debt of gratitude along with all others who lent their time, energy and input. And our thanks to Darth Moseley and the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife trust for allowing Greno woods to be transformed temporarily for this annual love in.SCDH