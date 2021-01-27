Video: Pedro Burns Races a Solar Eclipse in 'Ride into Darkness'

Jan 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: Red Bull

In just three minutes and during a total solar eclipse, Pedro Burns descended from Villarrica Volcano at full speed to perform a backflip at the exact moment that the sun was covered by the moon.

On December 14, the career of Chilean enduro athlete Pedro Burns set a new milestone by running against an Eclipse and achieved an incredible backflip in the very same moment the sky of southern Chile darkened completely.

The astronomical phenomenon was accompanied by a heavy rain which gave an extra challenge to this crazy race against time starred by three-time Chilean Enduro national champion and top 20 on the last Enduro World Series.


Burns's challenge was recorded in a 3 minute action clip where you can experience the frantic race along a narrow path from the side of the volcano passing through a thick native forest to arrive just at the moment of the climax of the eclipse at a ramp on which he performed a back flip.

The video available on redbull.com is accompanied by a behind-the- scenes production where Burns details the main difficulty he had in accomplishing this challenge: the rain.

Besides the weather conditions Pedro Burns’s helmet was another novelty in this project. As the action was going to happen in the darkness. The Spanish company OneTech Media developed and luminic technique that mixes electroluminescent paint and a tiny battery inside the helmet. This provided the light that Burns needed to bright in the middle of a total eclipse.


After completing the challenge, Burns commented the difficulties of doing a backflip in the middle of darkness:

bigquotesFrom the beginning I wanted to make a jump, but I never imagined that we would have so many complications. We arrived and it was all raining, the floor didn't allow us to reach the necessary speed and we thought we wouldn't achieve it.

Finally, together with the team, we decided to try it and we began to dig and remove all the first layer of earth and we succeeded. It really is something that gives an incredible closure to my year.Pedro Burns


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Pedro Burns


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
56460 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
55792 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
54929 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
51156 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
49431 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
46981 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
45952 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
44972 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007247
Mobile Version of Website