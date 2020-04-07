Video: Pedro Burns Slashes Chilean Dust and Steep Streets

Apr 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesChilean MTB Enduro rider Pedro Burns had an instant love affair with cycling from an early age. After being given his first bike as a toddler, his talent was such that he removed the stabilisers at just three years of age. Looking at his manual skills now, looks like he's been on that bike since!

Recently, Trek Factory Racing has taken his young talent to a global stage in the Enduro World Series and he has definitely arrived on the world bike scene in style. At just 22-years-old, surely Pedro Burns most successful years of mountain biking are still to come.Red Bull Bike

Photo: Jean Louis de Heeckeren / Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Jean Louis de Heeckeren / Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Jean Louis de Heeckeren / Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Jean Louis de Heeckeren / Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Jean Louis de Heeckeren / Red Bull Content Pool


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Slashing the Slash!!! Look at that speed!!!
  • 2 0
 The first photo with all this dust is so epic
  • 1 0
 Great video, awesome places!
  • 1 0
 Pedro Berms!
