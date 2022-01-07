close
Video: Pedro Ferreira's 3rd Place Run POV at the Manizales Urban Downhill
Jan 7, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Pedro Ferreira took to the concrete to put down a smoking fast run.
Videos
DH Racing
Score
Time
3
0
grizwald
(32 mins ago)
That course looked like there was a lot of pedaling. The camera angle wasn’t great, so it was hard to tell?
[Reply]
1
0
weebleswobbles
(1 hours ago)
Proper urban downhill this!
[Reply]
1
0
Brazinsteel
(41 mins ago)
Shit Sam Hill does to warm up for one of his videos.
[Reply]
1
0
racecase
(25 mins ago)
That was 3ed? How could you go faster?
[Reply]
