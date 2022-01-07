close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Pedro Ferreira's 3rd Place Run POV at the Manizales Urban Downhill

Jan 7, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Pedro Ferreira took to the concrete to put down a smoking fast run.

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
69702 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
53352 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
44336 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
41499 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
41212 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
40377 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
39202 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
37374 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 That course looked like there was a lot of pedaling. The camera angle wasn’t great, so it was hard to tell?
  • 1 0
 Proper urban downhill this!
  • 1 0
 Shit Sam Hill does to warm up for one of his videos.
  • 1 0
 That was 3ed? How could you go faster?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008588
Mobile Version of Website