Video: Pedro Ferreira's Winning Run from the Valparaiso Urban Downhill

Massive congrats to Pedro Ferreira who took the win over Tomas Slavik by incredibly close 0.04 seconds!



Slavík had been sitting in the winners hotseat for some time having made his run midway through proceedings but was denied the win by Ferreira who was the last man down the course. The Chilean's run was a clear case of risk versus reward. Slavík, sitting in the finishing area, was visibly impressed with the way Ferreira was taking his chances on his way down.



Commenting on his win, Ferreira said: "I knew I had to risk it all, the descent went well for me. This sport is incredible. Thanks to Valparaíso and Chile.” — Red Bull