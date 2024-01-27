Video: Pemberton Dirt Surfing with Michael Marsh

Jan 27, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

New year, new Side Hits!⁠

Kicking 2024 Side Hits off with some fine Pemberton dirt surfing by our guy Michael Marsh aboard his Dreadnought. Winter is rad, but we're ready for some spring hero dirt...

Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...

SIDE HITS ARCHIVE 001-010

photo

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: Michael Marsh
Video: Matthew Bruhns

