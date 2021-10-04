Video: Perfectly Sculpted Dirt Jumps & Skatepark Bowls in 'While the Sun is Still Here' with Caleb Holonko

Kona Gravity Rider Caleb Holonko
has spent his entire life growing up shredding on Vancouver’s North Shore. While the mountain bike mecca is known for its ladder bridges, roots, massive drops, and steep granite rock faces, it’s also home to countless skateparks, and if you know where to look, some lovingly sculpted dirt jumps. The Shonky
is the perfect bike for your urban adventures, devouring it all, bowls, parks, jumps—you name it.
Whether you’re a seasoned dirt jumper or just learning to cruise your neighborhood pumptrack, the Shonky is the perfect weapon of choice for the jibby side of biking. A Cromoly butted frame holds a 100mm tapered fork that gives you just enough suspension to save your wrists. Fast-rolling tires ensure you whip around corners at top speed. The Shonky is a party waiting to happen.
