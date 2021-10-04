Video: Perfectly Sculpted Dirt Jumps & Skatepark Bowls in 'While the Sun is Still Here' with Caleb Holonko

Oct 5, 2021
by Kona Bikes  


Kona Gravity Rider Caleb Holonko has spent his entire life growing up shredding on Vancouver’s North Shore. While the mountain bike mecca is known for its ladder bridges, roots, massive drops, and steep granite rock faces, it’s also home to countless skateparks, and if you know where to look, some lovingly sculpted dirt jumps. The Shonky is the perfect bike for your urban adventures, devouring it all, bowls, parks, jumps—you name it.

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky
Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Whether you’re a seasoned dirt jumper or just learning to cruise your neighborhood pumptrack, the Shonky is the perfect weapon of choice for the jibby side of biking. A Cromoly butted frame holds a 100mm tapered fork that gives you just enough suspension to save your wrists. Fast-rolling tires ensure you whip around corners at top speed. The Shonky is a party waiting to happen.

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky
Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky
Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky

Caleb Holonko Rides the Shonky


Posted In:
Videos Kona Caleb Holonko


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
89946 views
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
80472 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
57182 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
47278 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
40903 views
Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021
39113 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
38107 views
Mountain Biker's Life Saved After Passing Doctor Performs Trailside Tracheotomy
35880 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Definitely need to see more videos of Caleb riding bikes. Any bikes. Come on Kona!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008451
Mobile Version of Website