Video: Perseverance In The Old Pueblo

Jul 25, 2020
by Stans NoTubes  

A lot can happen in 24-hours. Follow pro racer Taylor Lideen and weekend warrior Mike Rice through the trials and tribulations of racing the solo class at the 2020 Epic Rides 24-Hours in the Old Pueblo. Mike sets out to escape work and challenge himself, while Taylor sets his sights on a record-breaking 21 laps. A 24-hour event can take both the body and the mind to some extreme places, and filmmaker Cody Wethington captures just what it means to push yourself to that limit.



Posted In:
Stories Videos Stans XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Effin rad!!!!!!

Post a Comment



