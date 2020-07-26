Video: Perseverance In The Old Pueblo

A lot can happen in 24-hours. Follow pro racer Taylor Lideen and weekend warrior Mike Rice through the trials and tribulations of racing the solo class at the 2020 Epic Rides 24-Hours in the Old Pueblo. Mike sets out to escape work and challenge himself, while Taylor sets his sights on a record-breaking 21 laps. A 24-hour event can take both the body and the mind to some extreme places, and filmmaker Cody Wethington captures just what it means to push yourself to that limit.