Video: Race Face Welcomes Peter Jamison

I settled into life in Utah back in September of 2022 and it’s been such a treat. After living most of my time out of a van since 2018, having a house to kick back in feels amazing. It’s the little things; hot water all the time, a reliable shipping address, room for extra bike parts and being able to have enough power for the espresso machine. Life is good, and I am very thankful.



Transitioning from a full-time filmmaker to an athlete has been an interesting shift over the past few years. While there were some setbacks, 99 percent of the time my experience as a filmmaker is super advantageous. I understand every step of the creative process from the initial build (of a trail or feature) to the final video export. When I began creating videos of my own riding, my film background opened so many doors. I already owned all the necessary equipment, I was able to step in and edit if needed, and I knew the exact people I wanted to hire to film with me. — Peter Jamison