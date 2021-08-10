Pinkbike.com
Video: Peter Jamison Hits High Speeds at Highland Bike Park in 'Tales from the East'
Aug 10, 2021
Five Ten
Laying it down 'Cat Scratch Fever' at Highland Mountain. The majority of this video was filmed on some of Highland's more inviting trails, just ridden in a unique way.
If you pay close attention around the hill, you may find some suspicious ruts on a few corners on 'Meadows End.'
Full sprint into this roller to roller gap.
Slip and slide.
Ear to ear smiles all day.
Hiking up for 'another.'
Peter's custom YT Jeffsy 27.5.
Turn fast, pull hard.
All smiles in the Dirt Pipe.
Table on the Dirt Pipe hip.
Videos
Five Ten
Peter Jamison
3 Comments
1
0
BMXJJ327
(17 mins ago)
If you've ridden there, you know those gaps are way more than just some pedalling and pulling back. Nice work dude.
1
0
Ayyggss
(12 mins ago)
no photography credit ?!?!?!?
1
0
lucacometti
(51 mins ago)
Yeah Pete!!
