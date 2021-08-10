Video: Peter Jamison Hits High Speeds at Highland Bike Park in 'Tales from the East'

Aug 10, 2021
by Five Ten  

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Laying it down 'Cat Scratch Fever' at Highland Mountain. The majority of this video was filmed on some of Highland's more inviting trails, just ridden in a unique way.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
If you pay close attention around the hill, you may find some suspicious ruts on a few corners on 'Meadows End.'

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Full sprint into this roller to roller gap.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Slip and slide.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Photo by Peter Cirilli
Ear to ear smiles all day.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Hiking up for 'another.'

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Peter's custom YT Jeffsy 27.5.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Photo by Peter Cirilli
Turn fast, pull hard.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Photo by Peter Cirilli
All smiles in the Dirt Pipe.

Photo by Peter Cirilli
Table on the Dirt Pipe hip.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 If you've ridden there, you know those gaps are way more than just some pedalling and pulling back. Nice work dude.
  • 1 0
 no photography credit ?!?!?!?
  • 1 0
 Yeah Pete!!

