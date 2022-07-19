Video: Peter Jamison Rallies DH, Enduro, & Trail Bikes at Highland Mountain Bike Park

Words: Fox Head
What happens when Fox gives professional athlete/creative director/filmmaker Peter Jamison the brief "showcase how diverse the new Fox Defend Pro line can be"? With abrasion resistance, thermo-regulation, and venting, this product was designed to be the perfect accomplice on just about any ride. But the ask from Fox was how could Jamison uniquely show, not tell, this story.
The result is an inspiring and creative piece that only the 22-year-old Jamison can create: an edit that puts the Defend Pro line through its paces with three bikes – DH, Enduro, and Trail – throughout the trails of Highland Mountain Bike Park.
PJ not only stars in this film but is the creative mind behind the edit. After strategizing from the brief, Jamison dreamed big – cable cam, gimble, drone, etc. Naturally, things didn't go perfectly to plan. By 9am on day one, the cable line had snapped, with the camera and gimble smashing to the ground with a production-stopping thud. PJ decided to revert back to a simplified approach: one rider, one filmer, and one photographer, all edited by Peter. Safe to say Fox is happy with the results.
A major thanks goes out to Harry Fetter for his patience while filming, Peter Cirilli for crushing the photos, Highland Mountain for being very accommodating, and Peter Jamison for being a unique individual in this industry.
