Video: Peter Jamison Rallies his Enduro Bike in 'Carpe Diem'

Carpe Diem was filmed during the end of July at Highland Mountain, Burke, and Killington. I grew up riding at these parks, and to now do a film project on the trails was a rad opportunity.



For this project I was very fortunate to have many good friends help out. Calvin Huth, Kyle Lieberman, and Harry Fetter crushed it on the cinematography. On the still photography side, Peter Cirilli came through with the snaps. Lastly, for post production, Keith White did the sound design, John Rogers colored the piece, and I edited the project. — Peter Jamison