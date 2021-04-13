Video: Mountain Biking's Steeziest Photographer Joins YT Industries

The idea for the title ‘No Fun’ sparked while I was at a party last fall when some fellow riders were telling me to stop working so hard and to have more fun riding my bike. In reality, yes, I work hard and I have a ton of fun riding my bike. This is why I ride my bike every day and am trying my best to create a career in bike riding. We thought this small interaction was super funny. That is why we decided to name the video after it! — Peter Jamison