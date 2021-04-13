Video: Mountain Biking's Steeziest Photographer Joins YT Industries

Apr 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: YT Industries

We're stoked to welcome Peter into the YT family. Peter, previously known for his content creation is shifting his focus to his other passion - shredding bikes. Putting down his camera equipment and picking up the YT Tues in 'No Fun' you see him ride some epic lines in Utah, the dream!

bigquotesThe idea for the title ‘No Fun’ sparked while I was at a party last fall when some fellow riders were telling me to stop working so hard and to have more fun riding my bike. In reality, yes, I work hard and I have a ton of fun riding my bike. This is why I ride my bike every day and am trying my best to create a career in bike riding. We thought this small interaction was super funny. That is why we decided to name the video after it!Peter Jamison


Videos Riding Videos Peter Jamison


7 Comments

  • 4 0
 I got some serious NWD vibes watching this.
  • 2 0
 save some talent for the rest of us jeez
  • 3 0
 Wht hppnd t th clctv
  • 1 0
 Dang
  • 1 0
 Steezy
  • 1 0
 I felt it at 56sec!
