Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Peter Jamison Takes on the Desert in 'Perspective'
Jun 6, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Peter Jamison went into his desert playground with the goal of expressing his riding in his own unique way. Big tricks, shredding, beautiful shots, and good times, this edit has it all.
Posted In:
Videos
Calvin Huth
Peter Jamison
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
107202 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
77048 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
62065 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
55799 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
54448 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
47356 views
First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France
33428 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
32387 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
paulgenovese
(1 hours ago)
Hell ya Pete and Cal, creative riding and builds.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008566
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment