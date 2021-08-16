Video: Peter Kaiser's Audi Nines 2020 Mixtape

Aug 16, 2021
by Peter Kaiser  


For me, this event and its vibe is something not comparable to any of the others. Audi Nines is always a season highlight for myself and I wanted to showcase what I was able to put down last year as well as carry the events vibe throughout the video, enjoy. Can't wait to get back into the quarry in a week and see what we can come up with this year, well excited.

Flip Bar to Superseater Audi Nines 2020 photo Klaus Polzer
First-ever Flip Barspin to Superman Seatgrab on an MTB, during one of last years sessions on the Big Air setup.

tobogan Audi Nines 2020 photo Samantha Saskia Dugon
Portrait Photo Syo van Vilet

Reach out:
@peterkaiser
peterkaiser.cc/

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Peter Kaiser Audi Nines


