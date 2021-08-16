Video: Peter Kaiser's Audi Nines 2020 Mixtape



For me, this event and its vibe is something not comparable to any of the others. Audi Nines is always a season highlight for myself and I wanted to showcase what I was able to put down last year as well as carry the events vibe throughout the video, enjoy. Can't wait to get back into the quarry in a week and see what we can come up with this year, well excited.

First-ever Flip Barspin to Superman Seatgrab on an MTB, during one of last years sessions on the Big Air setup.