Video: Peter Kaiser's Stop Motion Trek Ticket S Dream Build

THE PRODUCTION

As I used my workshop for the last build video, I needed something new and came up with the idea of doing it within a studio, all yellow on yellow. The peeps at The Distillery in Innsbruck let me take over the studio space for a weekend (which ended up not being long enough) and use some of the light equipment. A bunch of hours of setting stuff up and it was almost time for the first of a few thousand photos. This time I thought about not just shooting fixed angles but changing it up with some camera movements. I build a camera dolly, bad idea - turns out it would only make it even more complex in the post-production.



The next few days were all about moving parts step by step with tweezers, pliers and ropes. 3250 photos, a few moments with me about to ditch the whole project later and I'm deep in the editing process. The studio setup made for some tricky situations causing the need of editing roughly 3/4 of all frames in Photoshop. As soon as I put the individual scenes together, I figured it was all worth the mission.

