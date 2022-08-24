Video: Peter Kaiser's Stop Motion Trek Ticket S Dream Build

by Peter Kaiser  

Trek Ticket S StopMotion
'TREK TICKET S'



THE COLOR SCHEME

I recently put a new roll of film into my camera and thought it would be cool to have a bike to match it. This bike's paint is based on a chrome Kodak Kodacolor 200 film can I came across this spring. I've shot a bunch of Kodak films over the past years and they previously all came in black, so this unique chrome one instantly caught my attention. I've always been drawn to chrome bikes as I feel they pop nicely when shooting in nature. I put together a mockup including graphics based on the can and some photos I shot on Kodak film a few months before and sent it over to Trek. They liked the idea and came through with an amazing custom paint job, even including photos.

Trek Ticket S StopMotion

Chrome, yellow, black - the Kodak Kodacolor can this paint is based on.

Trek Ticket S StopMotion
Trek Ticket S StopMotion

Trek Ticket S StopMotion
THE PRODUCTION
As I used my workshop for the last build video, I needed something new and came up with the idea of doing it within a studio, all yellow on yellow. The peeps at The Distillery in Innsbruck let me take over the studio space for a weekend (which ended up not being long enough) and use some of the light equipment. A bunch of hours of setting stuff up and it was almost time for the first of a few thousand photos. This time I thought about not just shooting fixed angles but changing it up with some camera movements. I build a camera dolly, bad idea - turns out it would only make it even more complex in the post-production.

The next few days were all about moving parts step by step with tweezers, pliers and ropes. 3250 photos, a few moments with me about to ditch the whole project later and I'm deep in the editing process. The studio setup made for some tricky situations causing the need of editing roughly 3/4 of all frames in Photoshop. As soon as I put the individual scenes together, I figured it was all worth the mission.

Trek Ticket S StopMotion
Trek Ticket S StopMotion

Trek Ticket S StopMotion
Trek Ticket S StopMotion
Trek Ticket S StopMotion

Reach out:
@peterkaiser
peterkaiser.cc/

20 Comments

  • 10 1
 super creative video! as a film-photography lover, I really appreciate the color scheme used here.
  • 3 0
 Must have taken a truck load - excuse me - Trek load of Kodak films that were used to take the individual pictures for this video!
  • 1 0
 I think the Kodak film was used as a reference for the paint job but the project was shot digitally. The black and white shot of the guy holding a camera looks suspiciously like a Sony A7
  • 1 0
 haha. the Video was entirely shot on digital (Sony A7R2) and old Canon FD Lenses. Just the black and white photos in the here are shot on film as well as the ones that a painted onto the frame.
  • 4 0
 Stop it!
  • 1 0
 Awesome result, love it !
Pics are one part, but the sound that goes with them also eats up a considerable amount of time, I guess ?
  • 2 0
 That was like a bike maintenance manual from the future
  • 2 0
 Excellent work! Strangely calming effect watching this!
  • 1 0
 Well that was fun! Especially the tape on the chainstay. That was weirdly exciting.
  • 1 0
 What are those brakes and hydraulic headset cap that allows all the rotation?
  • 1 0
 Yikes ! Some serious work has gone into that !!!
  • 1 0
 Loved this….more please.
  • 1 0
 So nice ! This is Not like a session !
  • 1 0
 Excellent, the audio was the cherry on the cake.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the awesome Hagerty engine build videos on youtube
  • 1 0
 Such a happy bike when it gets a front wheel, do a little spin!
  • 1 0
 Very nice downtube dekulz
  • 1 0
 Frame it...
  • 1 0
 Steezy object worship
  • 1 2
 Doesn't look at all like a Session.





