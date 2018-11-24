Video: Peter Wojnar's 2018 Demo Reel

In order of appearance:

A short collection of my favourite moments and memories from the last little while. I owe a huge thank-you to all of the athletes, individuals, and brands who enable and support my filmmaking: you know who you are. It's a wild ride, and I can't wait to see what comes next.Peter Wentz, Richie Rude, Remi Gauvin, Essex Prescott, Jeremy Acland, Kai Smart, Garrett "Gravy" Knochenmus, Vicho Sutil, Benja Hudson, Darcy Small, Trevor Burke, and Tobin Seagel.