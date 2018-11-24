Video: Peter Wojnar's 2018 Demo Reel

A short collection of my favourite moments and memories from the last little while. I owe a huge thank-you to all of the athletes, individuals, and brands who enable and support my filmmaking: you know who you are. It's a wild ride, and I can't wait to see what comes next.In order of appearance:
Peter Wentz, Richie Rude, Remi Gauvin, Essex Prescott, Jeremy Acland, Kai Smart, Garrett "Gravy" Knochenmus, Vicho Sutil, Benja Hudson, Darcy Small, Trevor Burke, and Tobin Seagel.
