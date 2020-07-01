Video: Petr Vinokurov Hits a 45 Foot Drop in Russia

Jul 1, 2020
by Petr Vinokurov  


Words: Petr Vinokurov

I've built such a huge drop for the first time! I am very glad that I turned my old dream into reality. We've waited several weeks for the rain to stop and the speed trail to become dry. And finally, I can show you the video. Be sure to watch with headphones or good monitors to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of RAW.




At the beginning of May, while climbing the green track of the bike park in Sochi, I saw an old construction road running along the new serpentine, which the builders of the latter used to get up to 960m, and thought it was a good spot to land. It took only 8 days to build. I have been looking for a suitable place for a long time.

I think this is not the most difficult jump in size and flight time. But a short landing and a turn after it, as well as a turn before the jump add some difficulties ... Diagonally, from the end of the drop to the start of landing - 14 meters.





My instagram Petr Vinokurov

Thanks:

SR Suntour
Reverse Components

Photo: Nikolay Chernyavskiy
Video: Nikolay Chernyavskiy and Andrey Burylov

Regions in Article
Sochi

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
64164 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
61379 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
57277 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
50967 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
48901 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
45964 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
43830 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
43551 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007626
Mobile Version of Website