Video: Phil Atwill & Remy Metailler Shred Loose Trails in Mexico

Phil Atwill is one of the most entertaining rider to watch on the World Cup Circuit. Always drifting, playing around and finding creative lines, on the track or on the pits!
During Freeride Fiesta, the event organized my Johny Salido, Phil, Yoann and I took a break from the big jumps to ride this epic lac on the volcano of Nevado de Colima. 1500m of negative drop, 30min of shredding, loose, steep, safe to say it was unreal! We hope this video gets you stoked to ride!
Follow Phil and I on social media: @phil_atwill @remymetailler
See you next week for a recap of Freeride Fiesta!
