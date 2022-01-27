close
Video: Phil Atwill & Remy Metailler Shred Loose Trails in Mexico

Jan 27, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

Phil Atwill is one of the most entertaining rider to watch on the World Cup Circuit. Always drifting, playing around and finding creative lines, on the track or on the pits!

During Freeride Fiesta, the event organized my Johny Salido, Phil, Yoann and I took a break from the big jumps to ride this epic lac on the volcano of Nevado de Colima. 1500m of negative drop, 30min of shredding, loose, steep, safe to say it was unreal! We hope this video gets you stoked to ride!

Follow Phil and I on social media: @phil_atwill @remymetailler and make sure to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

See you next week for a recap of Freeride Fiesta!

New Trail Preview

New video on the channel


11 Comments

  • 3 0
 So sick! Great to see this fine gentleman enjoying the mexican loam
  • 1 0
 They’re so sick, I think I caught the Loamicron variant — I’m gonna have to go isolate in the Mexican mountains for at least 10 days.
  • 2 0
 Prototype riding kit, no pictures please!
  • 2 0
 Phil and Remy is a great combo!
  • 4 1
 Phil is a God on a bike!
  • 1 0
 Even Remy wishes he had Phil's talent. Looked pretty humbling... Phil really is next level.
  • 1 0
 I enjoyed the video as Remy looked like I feel when riding with some of my friends. Except my friends aren't Phil Atwill.
  • 1 0
 Remy now on original assegai ha!
  • 2 0
 That drift photo...
  • 1 0
 The REAL Skills with Phil
  • 2 2
 Yoann is playing his "character" a bit much thesedays

