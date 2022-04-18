close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Phil Atwill & the Propain Positive Team Take on the Lourdes DH World Cup

Apr 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Propain Positive crew are back for Season 2 of 'Here we are'.

Join Phil Atwill, new recruit Thanasis Panagitsas and team mum Kat Georgudis on their journey to the first World Cup in Lourdes, France. Propain Positive


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Phil Atwill DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
78698 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
47268 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
42554 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
41853 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
40248 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
38915 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
34095 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
34058 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 not sure "positive" is the best team name these days but what do i know...
  • 1 0
 Such a great rider.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008127
Mobile Version of Website