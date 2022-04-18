close
Video: Phil Atwill & the Propain Positive Team Take on the Lourdes DH World Cup
Apr 18, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
The Propain Positive crew are back for Season 2 of 'Here we are'.
Join Phil Atwill, new recruit Thanasis Panagitsas and team mum Kat Georgudis on their journey to the first World Cup in Lourdes, France.
Propain Positive
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Phil Atwill
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
tpg512
(37 mins ago)
not sure "positive" is the best team name these days but what do i know...
[Reply]
1
0
losidan
(29 mins ago)
Such a great rider.
[Reply]
