Video: Phil Atwill & the Propain Team Tackle The Fort William & Leogang World Cups

Welcome to episode two of All Things Black and Yellow, we're now in the thick of the race season. This episode takes you through the Propain Dirt Sixpack trip from Fort William to Leogang and finally Innsbruck.First up, Fort William. A place that needs no introduction, the track is pretty similar to previous years with a little change in the woods. It wasn't the best weekend for the guys, Henry Kerr qualified in 3rd place but in his race run he punctured. Phil Atwill was feeling good on track in practice but crashed up the top in his qualifying run and just missed the cut. George Kerr qualified in 12th position with more in the tank he gave it all in his race run but crashed about halfway down. He still finished in 12th place. David Trummer just missed the qualifying time and finished in 65th.On to Leogang for World Cup #3, with the hopes of a more positive weekend, the team welcomed the changes on the track which took it away from the bike park that it's become known for. Henry Kerr stole the show in Leogang taking his first ever WC podium, finishing in 3rd place. Phil Atwill, still struggling with his ACL qualified in 60th position, and finished in 39th in finals. David Trummer finished in 46th. Unfortunately, George Kerr, missed the qualifying after crashing in his run.We quickly dropped into the guys at Propain HQ to give them Henry's podium flowers, this is where we left the rest of the team and just David and Rusty (team mechanic) continued onwards to Crankworx Innsbruck. David raced his first pumptrack event, he made it through qualifying but was knocked out in the first heat by the reigning champ. The downhill track is Innsbruck is a good one, David was feeling good on the track and had to sit out for the second day of practice, after hurting his back in the pumptrack. He pulled himself around for racing and finished in 14th position.