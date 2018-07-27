Video: Phil Atwill & the Propain Team Tackle the Val di Sole & Andorra World Cups

Welcome to episode three of our series, All Things Black and Yellow. This series follows the Propain Dirt Sixpack around the World. In this episode we start in the Welsh Valley's for the third British Downhill in Rheola, Henry Kerr came into the weekend confident after just stepping off his first ever World Cup podium in Leogang, Henry smashed it in the juniors, taking the win. His twin brother George Kerr was out with something to prove and took third place. Phil Atwill was feeling great all weekend, but a bit of a mistake left him out of the running and back in 15th position.From there we trucked onto Val di Sole, for the fourth round of the World Cup. The weather really tested the boys, but they used that to their advantages. Henry one-upped his result from the last World Cup and finished in second place. Phil returned to form and took home a 15th position, David Trummer finished up in 30th and George just missed the qualifying cut by .05 of a second.After a few relaxing days at King Trummer's palace, we headed to Andorra for the final stop on this trip. Henry is hungry for the number one spot, but with some fierce competitors, it's not been easy. In Andorra, he matched his best and took another second place, even with a little incident on track. Phil put down another solid result finishing up in 20th, not quite where he wants to be, but a step in the right direction after the horrible injury he had in the off-season. David Trummer finished in 43rd place and George had a pretty big crash in his qualifying run and once again just missed the cut.Images: PhunktVideo: Ben Winder