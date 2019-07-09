Video: Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige and Max Hartenstern Ride the Les Gets World Cup Track

Les Gets Bike Park has just released this video of the Cube Global Squad testing out the new World Cup stop in Les Gets and it looks set to be raced on the Crankworx track we've seen over the past few years. The track is old school, wide open and super fast, tracing a similar path to the classic track of the turn of the millennium. We couldn't see any significant changes from the video but with track walk coming tomorrow afternoon we'll have the full lowdown soon.A full preview from Luca Shaw riding it at Crankworx last year is below: