Video: Phil Atwill Gets Creative in 'Expression'

Sep 24, 2019
by Max Rendall  


bigquotesCreativity is the greatest solution to the negative attitudes of people.

Footage from a couple weeks during summer over Crankworx Innsbruck and staying with Roost in Morzine.

Phil is always making nothing into something.

Props.

There are definitely worse places to be.

He was loving the DH track at Crankworx

Whip off jump, trail bike, open face helmet.


Thanks for watching, more on the way so hit subscribe!


Supported by Cube Bikes.

Photos by Kat Georgudis @katgeorgudis
Film / Edit / Words
@MaxxRendall @Sleeper-co

Samples:
- MANLY P HALL "The lost art of creative self expression".
- Allan Watts

Music:
- Reclaimed - By the way
- The Performer - Live footage

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Phil Atwill


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Phil atwill can Phil my bum
  • 6 0
 Phil you at will
  • 3 0
 I wonder if what you're saying has a much different meaning than it does here Stateside. No judgment.
  • 3 0
 @johnnygolucky: he wants Philled up
  • 2 0
 @manuelandphillipe: he wants the Phil body experience
  • 1 0
 Mega steeze and all around talent. great stuff.
  • 2 1
 Let phil teach you how to be creative, but by the time you have learned it, he will be doing even more crazy shit that will make you wonder if gravity has any effect!
  • 2 1
 The thing with Phil is, he is so fucking real at the same time, like you watching you best mate doing it...
  • 2 1
 Best vid I’ve seen in a while, not only creative but Phil looks free!
  • 1 1
 Rad, this dude knows how to have fun on a bike.
Music? Sounded a lot like Boards of Canada...
  • 1 0
 1 word...expressive
  • 1 1
 poetry in motion....

