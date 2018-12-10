VIDEOS

Video: Phil Atwill Goes to Thailand - Part 1

Dec 10, 2018
by VeeTireCo  
#dreamingdreamtrip Ep.1

by VeeTireCo
Words by Vee Tire

During the 2018 UCI MTB World Championship in Lenzerheide Switzerland, Phil Atwill (UK) met ChinnapatSukchanya (Thailand) for first time.Both athletes are Vee Factory Ride members (Vee Tire Co. tire development program), they shared their experience about DH racing, tire setup and riding plans after race season finished.

Phil, having never been to Asia, Chinnapat offered to show him the spots to visit in Thailand, to shred and enjoy the country. As most DH racers, Phil loves to ride motorcycles,so the plans to do roadtrip from Bangkok to Chiang Mai with their DH bikes strapped to the back of the moto where planed out! The final destination, the International Chiang Mai Enduro (ICE) 2018. They will compete with other riders from around the globe, in 8 Stages of ICE 2018 around Chiang Mai, Doi Suthep and Doi Pui trails.

In Episode 1, Phil and Chinnapat explore various spots around Bangkok riding tuk-tuk, preparing and visiting the Vee Tire Co. factory. The next day, the adventure begins. They start to riding North of Thailand, heading to Chiang Mai. While on the road they stop for lunch in a traditional Thai restaurant. Things are about to get hot, sour and spicy!

Enjoy the 1st video of #dreamingdreamtrip and wait for 2nd video soon. Have a good time, lads!


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Is he Flow Smasher available in the US, also My Flow Snaps have been grippin and rippin the snow. my favorite all around tire ever. super tacky too!
  • + 1
 Love to watch this MF’er ride!!!!
  • + 1
 Cor blimey guvna, tasty innit but not exactly pie and bleedin' chips.

