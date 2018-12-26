Video: Phil Atwill Goes To Thailand - Part 2

Words by Vee Tire
Phil Atwill and Chinnapat Sukchanya enjoyed their road trip from busy Bangkok to relaxing Chiang Mai
on motorcycles. Next, they prepared to race in the 2018 International Chiang Mai Enduro (ICE).
After preparations at the bike shop, it was time to enjoy the fun of riding with other Thailand riders for the initial testing on the Doi Suthep trails. This was the first time Phil hit the flowing natural singletrack in North Thailand and he was totally blown away by it.
Phil has the skill, confidence, and experience to conquer all the trails in Chiang Mai-Doi Suthep and Doi Pui, he was feeling good about the race. The young Englishman was on fire, earning a solid 2nd place in Qualification.
His closest rivals in the race are Cody Kelley (USA) and Sheng Shan Chiang (Taiwan). Cody is a strong EWS contender and Sheng is the fastest Asian in gravity events. With consistent results on the first 4 stages of Race Day 1, Phil was rewarded with a 2nd place overall going into Day 2.
Going into Day 2, Phil was looking to build on his success of Day 1 during Day 2 and he succeeded by winning Stage 6. A technical problem with his chain guide resulted in several chain drops during Stage 8. But Phil is a professional and he soldiered on to 3rd place overall. Not bad at all for his 1st experience traveling around the world and racing in Thailand! For sure, Phil will be back again to chase that top spot on the podium. Cheers!
