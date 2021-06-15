Video: Phil Atwill Jibbing and Enduro Racing in Greece

Jun 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe loaded up the bmmer and went and checked out Chios Island for the first round of the Enduro Greek Series, it didn't disappoint.Phil Atwill


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Phil Atwill


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Phil Atwil always amazes with how he makes jibbing, flowing and crushing terrain look natural and easy. I would probably have to pick my way down.
  • 1 0
 You are an absolute boss, Phil! I feel happier now having watched this video, keep up the strong work!
  • 2 0
 Free fresh beer seems to be the secret weapon.

