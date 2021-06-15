Pinkbike.com
Video: Phil Atwill Jibbing and Enduro Racing in Greece
Jun 15, 2021
James Smurthwaite
We loaded up the bmmer and went and checked out Chios Island for the first round of the Enduro Greek Series, it didn't disappoint.
Phil Atwill
3 Comments
bproelofs
(39 mins ago)
Phil Atwil always amazes with how he makes jibbing, flowing and crushing terrain look natural and easy. I would probably have to pick my way down.
[Reply]
1
0
mrosie
(1 hours ago)
You are an absolute boss, Phil! I feel happier now having watched this video, keep up the strong work!
[Reply]
2
0
TZAK
(30 mins ago)
Free fresh beer seems to be the secret weapon.
[Reply]
