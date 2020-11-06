Video: Phil Atwill Slays his Backyard Trails on his eMTB

Nov 6, 2020
by Juice Lubes  

Juice Lubes Home to Roost is back for 2020... and for just one single banger of an episode!

With lockdown, restrictions on travel and the Rona in full effect we knew we only had one chance to get a Home to Roost filmed this year. We knew we had to make it something special and, obviously, Phil Atwill was the man for the job!

Fresh off the back of his 5th place at Lousã Downhill World Cup, Phil's Home to Roost was filmed on his backyard tracks near Athens in Greece.

Phil and friends dug the trails through the summer of 2020. They knew travel would be limited so wanted to make sure they had plenty of fun, techy and shreddy trails that they could ride without going too far. Judging by Phil's result in Lousã, they did a pretty good job!

Juice Lubes will be back with even more Home to Roost in 2021 - stay tuned! You can check out the complete collection of Home to Roost here on Pinkbike.

Juice Lubes is the no-nonsense bike wash and maintenance brand. Everything we do is made at home in the UK and available worldwide. It's built to be tough on dirt but kind on your wallet and the environment, with biodegradable products and fully recyclable packaging.

You can learn more about Juice Lubes at https://juicelubes.com.

Riding by, of course, Phil Atwill.
Film and Edit by Lambros Lazopoulos.
Photos by Kat Georgudis.

Juice Lubes Home to Roost 2020 Our one and only Home to Roost of 2020 had to be something special and we knew Phil Atwill was the man for the job. Check out the full video at JuiceLubes. Photo by Kat Georgudis.

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Phil we would love if you made more edits like this. Link with Pilgrim or something cause your jibbin is amazing. Totally forgot about Ratatat as well, so thanks for that Lambros!
  • 3 0
 A game of BIKE between Atwill, Edwards, Kaos and Vestavik. Imagine the epicness
  • 3 0
 Phil rules!! So much steez!
  • 2 0
 Nice, nice and nice! Thanks for the stoke before a weekend of lock down.
  • 2 0
 Massive steez ! #philskill #philbrapwill

Mobile Version of Website