Video: Phil Atwill's Road Trip to His New Home Base in Greece

Route 43

Lake Montriond San Remo Panda Shuttles with Loris Revelli

Venice. Photo - Alex Luise

Bad line choice - Lake Montriond Came across this road and view as we drove up from Lake Como into Switzerland

Venice trains rides with Alex Luise

Overnight Boat from Ancona to Igoumenitsa

Moving to them mountains.After visiting Greece a few times in 2017 with my Greek girlfriend Kat I ended up falling in love with the place and really thought I could see myself living there. While filming Gamble there I was blown away by the riding and to add to that, the people are friendly, the weather is good, rent is cheaper and there are big mountains and beaches everywhere. I had my knee surgery there in December 2017 and was well impressed by the health care which is private but affordable. Seems crazy to think I'd go to Greece for surgery but they did a bloody good job! So that was that. The decision was made and a hunt for a van to travel across Europe in began. I spent lots of time last season searching for the one and managed to get lucky with an ex MX Citroen Relay Race van, I was buzzing with it. So come the end of the 2018 race season I loaded my life into the van, TTR, Piaggio Zip, the lot, said good bye to Sunny Berkhamsted and set sail for Greece. First Stop was Amsterdam to pick up Kat.After 3 weeks, 70 hours behind the wheel, 15 tanks of fuel, 3000 plus miles, 7 countries, 3 break ups and a couple of maxed out credit cards we arrived in Greece. Easy really. What a way to move house and start afresh. Big thanks to everyone that helped us out along the way - it wouldn't have been the same without you! Keep your eyes peeled for what the future has in store.Words: Phil Atwill