PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Video & Photo Epic: Don't Not Go - The North Shore Triple Crown

Jun 26, 2018
by Sterling Lorence  


DON'T NOT GO
THE NORTH SHORE TRIPLE CROWN
Words & Photography by Sterling Lorence
Video by Anthill Films


“It’s a little wet... But it’s ok, we ain’t made of sugar,” says Joe Schwartz as he wrings his soaked gloves, water dripping onto his already-saturated shoes. Joe is around a third of the way through the Triple Crown. Along with Andrew Shandro and Aaron Bradford, his goal is to climb and descend three of North Vancouver’s mountains - Seymour, Fromme and Cypress - all in a single day.

The motivation for such a ride remains a mystery for the uninitiated, but for those versed in the art of suffering, the reasoning is clear: without adversity there is no appreciation. Think about the all the little things you might enjoy a daily basis; a latte from your local coffee shop, a cold beer while kicking back in a comfortable chair at the end of the day. It’s so easy to take such creature comforts for granted, but when you’ve put your body through the proverbial wringer, there’s an unequivocal gratitude for life’s little luxuries that quickly bubbles to the surface.

Soaked to the bone and exhausted to the point of delirium. They say time flies when you’re having fun... so does that also mean it slows to a crawl when you’re experiencing hardship? Or does it mean that you appreciate those fun moments so much more? When self-doubt begins to take hold in the face of adversity, it’s the reward at the end that keeps you going. The reward of of saying that you made it. The chance to gorge on food and drink that’s never tasted so good. The reward to just rest.

Endure. Overcome. Enjoy. When you know the sweet suffering of a big ride, little things don’t seem that little anymore.


Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

bigquotesWet, greasy, misty… An iconic Shore day.Andrew Shandro

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

bigquotesOptimism is 90 percent of it.Andrew Bradford

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.

Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
61624 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
55334 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
44974 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
41349 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
39174 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
35571 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
33480 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
33206 views

10 Comments

  • + 5
 Just did the triple crown with a buddy this past Saturday. Man, what an epic! We weren’t as crazy, or dedicated, as these guys and did it on a nice long summer day. Still, Deep Cove, up all 3 mtns, down to Horseshoe and back to Deep Cove is a 100km ride with 4km of elevation gain. Felt so good though. Props to anyone who has done this.
  • + 7
 Props to Sterling Lorence for getting such great photos on a dark, wet and clearly long ass day.
  • + 2
 there is one last picture missing: a cozy warm pub, a pint and some kind of burger! Wink
  • + 3
 Great idea, great trails, wrong month of the year Smile
  • + 2
 I did the triple on a Trek Fuel 100 with v-brakes and left my post up the entire way back in 2005. Not recommended.
  • + 3
 Type 2 sorta photo epic
  • + 2
 Haha, these guys looked so miserable.
  • + 2
 looked so awesome
  • + 1
 Epic! You must go!
  • + 1
 Heroes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048103
Mobile Version of Website