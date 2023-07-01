Video: 'Pick-A-Part' with Georgia Astle & Wade Simmons

Jun 30, 2023
by Race Face  
From Race Face Pick A Part

In this cross-generational episode of Pick-A-Part, Wade teams up with fellow Race Face athlete Georgia Astle and gives the young freerider some pointers on how to make a sick old-school North Shore edit worthy of the Ultimate Freeride Challenge. Kitted up with gravity and enduro oriented Atlas and Turbine components, the duo tackles some classic woodwork, jank trails and hilariously slappy sends that evoke the glory days of Shore Freeride.

Crank the metal soundtrack and ready your Handycams. This is Freeride Extreme.


Follow Georgia Astle

Follow Wade Simmons

For more Pick-a-Part videos, visit the Race Face YouTube Channel

Posted In:
Videos Georgia Astle Wade Simmons


Author Info:
raceface avatar

Member since Mar 20, 2007
110 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Nice video. Having ridden Natural High this week, Wade’s drop to flat off the that big rock is bonkers .





