Video: 'Pick-A-Part' with Georgia Astle & Wade Simmons

In this cross-generational episode of Pick-A-Part, Wade teams up with fellow Race Face athlete Georgia Astle and gives the young freerider some pointers on how to make a sick old-school North Shore edit worthy of the Ultimate Freeride Challenge
. Kitted up with gravity and enduro oriented Atlas and Turbine components, the duo tackles some classic woodwork, jank trails and hilariously slappy sends that evoke the glory days of Shore Freeride.
Crank the metal soundtrack and ready your Handycams. This is Freeride Extreme.
Follow Georgia Astle
Follow Wade Simmons
For more Pick-a-Part videos, visit the Race Face YouTube Channel